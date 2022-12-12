Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) volume exceeds 3.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) stock priced at $10.58, up 0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.72 and dropped to $10.575 before settling in for the closing price of $10.57. DB’s price has ranged from $7.24 to $16.70 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -8.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.90%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 84556 workers is very important to gauge.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.57%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.91% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

The latest stats from [Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, DB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.5 million was inferior to 5.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) raw stochastic average was set at 95.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.80. The third major resistance level sits at $10.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.76 billion, the company has a total of 2,066,773K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,906 M while annual income is 2,900 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,741 M while its latest quarter income was 1,124 M.