EH (EHang Holdings Limited) dropped -4.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) stock priced at $8.07, down -4.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.17 and dropped to $7.10 before settling in for the closing price of $7.68. EH’s price has ranged from $3.32 to $18.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -247.50%. With a float of $36.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.37 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 326 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.43, operating margin of -583.97, and the pretax margin is -551.84.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of EHang Holdings Limited is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -552.68 while generating a return on equity of -103.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are EHang Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 81.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 4.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) raw stochastic average was set at 82.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.99 in the near term. At $8.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.85.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 440.43 million, the company has a total of 56,930K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,910 K while annual income is -49,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,160 K while its latest quarter income was -10,700 K.