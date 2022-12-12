Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) posted a 6.31% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

December 09, 2022, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) trading session started at the price of $2.08, that was 6.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.19 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. A 52-week range for ENIC has been $0.98 – $2.22.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 267.40%. With a float of $496.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

The firm has a total of 2248 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.67, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +3.98.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$15.79) by $7.79. This company achieved a net margin of +3.01 while generating a return on equity of 2.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 90.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 45.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 250.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Enel Chile S.A., ENIC], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) raw stochastic average was set at 97.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.29. The third major resistance level sits at $2.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.94.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Key Stats

There are 1,383,331K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.96 billion. As of now, sales total 3,712 M while income totals 110,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,427 M while its last quarter net income were 110,270 K.