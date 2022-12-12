Search
Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) average volume reaches $978.40K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

December 09, 2022, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) trading session started at the price of $2.72, that was 6.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.02 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. A 52-week range for NRGV has been $2.60 – $22.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.70%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 73 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 61,394. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,250 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,590,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director sold 16,250 for $3.61, making the entire transaction worth $58,729. This insider now owns 1,607,247 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.88 million, its volume of 1.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 7.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.07 in the near term. At $3.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.33.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are 138,268K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 376.09 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -3,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,690 K while its last quarter net income were -28,770 K.

