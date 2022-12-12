Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is expecting -82.24% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.07, soaring 21.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Within the past 52 weeks, ENSC’s price has moved between $0.97 and $140.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 978.50%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -562.71, and the pretax margin is -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 14,216. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 381,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 354,851 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 978.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ensysce Biosciences Inc., ENSC], we can find that recorded value of 3.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 366.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 195.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1845, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.2734. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8833.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.50 million based on 2,950K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,530 K and income totals -29,080 K. The company made 280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.