Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.80%

On December 09, 2022, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) opened at $45.70, lower -2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.00 and dropped to $44.54 before settling in for the closing price of $45.96. Price fluctuations for EXAS have ranged from $29.27 to $85.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 77.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.20% at the time writing. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6420 workers is very important to gauge.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 529,275. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 16,872 shares at a rate of $31.37, taking the stock ownership to the 18,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology sold 984 for $47.12, making the entire transaction worth $46,366. This insider now owns 4,596 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.07) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

The latest stats from [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was inferior to 2.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.84. The third major resistance level sits at $48.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.92. The third support level lies at $41.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are currently 177,684K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,767 M according to its annual income of -595,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 523,070 K and its income totaled -148,760 K.