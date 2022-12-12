EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is -11.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On December 09, 2022, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) opened at $8.18, lower -3.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.31 and dropped to $7.94 before settling in for the closing price of $8.26. Price fluctuations for EZPW have ranged from $5.51 to $10.68 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 295.50% at the time writing. With a float of $51.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.60 million.

In an organization with 7000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.97, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.64.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EZCORP Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.66 while generating a return on equity of 7.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EZCORP Inc. (EZPW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.11 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, EZCORP Inc.’s (EZPW) raw stochastic average was set at 26.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.87. However, in the short run, EZCORP Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.23. Second resistance stands at $8.46. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.72. The third support level lies at $7.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Key Stats

There are currently 56,309K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 465.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 886,230 K according to its annual income of 50,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 233,410 K and its income totaled 7,340 K.