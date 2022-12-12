Search
admin
admin

Ford Motor Company (F) with a beta value of 1.41 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Top Picks

On December 09, 2022, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened at $13.04, higher 0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.36 and dropped to $13.04 before settling in for the closing price of $13.12. Price fluctuations for F have ranged from $10.61 to $25.87 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.20% at the time writing. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.02 billion.

The firm has a total of 183000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 416,617. In this transaction Chief Transform. & Quality Off of this company sold 29,821 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 224,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President, Ford Blue sold 25,892 for $12.41, making the entire transaction worth $321,340. This insider now owns 511,605 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], we can find that recorded value of 38.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 73.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 36.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.51. The third major resistance level sits at $13.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.71.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are currently 4,020,494K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 136,341 M according to its annual income of 17,937 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,392 M and its income totaled -827,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Now that T-Mobile US Inc.’s volume has hit 6.99 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
December 09, 2022, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) trading session started at the price of $143.33, that was -1.56% drop from the session before....
Read more

A look at Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

-
On December 09, 2022, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) opened at $3.39, higher 1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) volume hitting the figure of 3.57 million.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) stock priced at $57.00, down -2.47% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.