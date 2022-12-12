Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) kicked off at the price of $26.59: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) stock priced at $26.81, down -1.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.12 and dropped to $26.51 before settling in for the closing price of $26.87. BEN’s price has ranged from $20.24 to $36.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.20%. With a float of $283.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $487.50 million.

The firm has a total of 9800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.74, operating margin of +23.73, and the pretax margin is +21.09.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 42,641. In this transaction Affiliate of Investment Adv. of this company bought 10,134 shares at a rate of $4.21, taking the stock ownership to the 9,990,587 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. bought 44,574 for $4.24, making the entire transaction worth $189,003. This insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in total.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.91% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Franklin Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Franklin Resources Inc., BEN], we can find that recorded value of 2.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.62.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.42 billion, the company has a total of 499,559K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,275 M while annual income is 1,292 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,939 M while its latest quarter income was 232,700 K.