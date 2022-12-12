Search
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) 20 Days SMA touches -19.21%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

December 09, 2022, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) trading session started at the price of $6.11, that was -11.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.4648 and dropped to $5.26 before settling in for the closing price of $6.14. A 52-week range for FULC has been $3.21 – $24.79.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.10%. With a float of $48.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 104 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 577,895. In this transaction Director of this company sold 71,435 shares at a rate of $8.09, taking the stock ownership to the 506,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 24,382 for $8.10, making the entire transaction worth $197,592. This insider now owns 506,630 shares in total.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.66) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.56 million, its volume of 0.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (FULC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.19 in the near term. At $6.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.78.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Key Stats

There are 52,051K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 319.59 million. As of now, sales total 19,160 K while income totals -80,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,180 K while its last quarter net income were -23,740 K.

