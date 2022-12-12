Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.60% last month.

December 09, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) trading session started at the price of $3.08, that was -1.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.11 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. A 52-week range for GRAB has been $2.19 – $8.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.20%. With a float of $2.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grab Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.92%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) saw its 5-day average volume 13.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 23.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 45.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.08 in the near term. At $3.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. The third support level lies at $2.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are 3,741,980K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.79 billion. As of now, sales total 675,000 K while income totals -3,449 M. Its latest quarter income was 382,000 K while its last quarter net income were -327,000 K.