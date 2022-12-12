Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.60% last month.

Markets

December 09, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) trading session started at the price of $3.08, that was -1.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.11 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. A 52-week range for GRAB has been $2.19 – $8.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.20%. With a float of $2.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grab Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.92%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) saw its 5-day average volume 13.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 23.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 45.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.08 in the near term. At $3.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. The third support level lies at $2.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are 3,741,980K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.79 billion. As of now, sales total 675,000 K while income totals -3,449 M. Its latest quarter income was 382,000 K while its last quarter net income were -327,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

No matter how cynical the overall market is Medtronic plc (MDT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.29%

Steve Mayer -
December 09, 2022, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) trading session started at the price of $77.77, that was 1.03% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$20.31M in average volume shows that Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On December 09, 2022, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) opened at $51.75, lower -0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Recent developments with Amgen Inc. (AMGN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.65 cents.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock priced at $284.19, down -2.42% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.