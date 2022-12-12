Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 670.57%

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.60, soaring 911.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Within the past 52 weeks, GROM’s price has moved between $0.10 and $2.56.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.00%. With a float of $0.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.76 million.

In an organization with 22 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 46936.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 457.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 222.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.6588, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.9663. However, in the short run, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6567. Second resistance stands at $2.0133. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7733. The third support level lies at $0.4167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.90 million based on 759K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,300 K and income totals -10,150 K. The company made 1,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.