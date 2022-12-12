HAL (Halliburton Company) dropped -5.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $34.98, down -5.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.44 and dropped to $32.97 before settling in for the closing price of $34.87. Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has traded in a range of $21.07-$43.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -0.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 148.90%. With a float of $905.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +8.19.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 436,238. In this transaction EVP, Secretary and CLO of this company sold 11,044 shares at a rate of $39.50, taking the stock ownership to the 249,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s EVP Administration & CHRO sold 50,000 for $39.95, making the entire transaction worth $1,997,500. This insider now owns 223,666 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.95% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Halliburton Company’s (HAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Looking closely at Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), its last 5-days average volume was 11.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 58.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.73. However, in the short run, Halliburton Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.64. Second resistance stands at $36.28. The third major resistance level sits at $37.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.70.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.66 billion has total of 908,047K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,295 M in contrast with the sum of 1,457 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,357 M and last quarter income was 544,000 K.