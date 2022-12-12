Search
Steve Mayer
Investors finally get a glimpse of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) volume hitting the figure of 3.57 million.

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) stock priced at $57.00, down -2.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.10 and dropped to $55.60 before settling in for the closing price of $57.07. CPB’s price has ranged from $40.99 to $57.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.20%. With a float of $192.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14700 employees.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 100,980. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $56.10, taking the stock ownership to the 12,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,600 for $47.35, making the entire transaction worth $170,460. This insider now owns 14,445 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.01% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Campbell Soup Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) saw its 5-day average volume 4.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 86.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.64 in the near term. At $57.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.62. The third support level lies at $53.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.11 billion, the company has a total of 299,468K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,562 M while annual income is 757,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,987 M while its latest quarter income was 96,000 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Medtronic plc (MDT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.29%

Steve Mayer -
December 09, 2022, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) trading session started at the price of $77.77, that was 1.03% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$20.31M in average volume shows that Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On December 09, 2022, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) opened at $51.75, lower -0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Recent developments with Amgen Inc. (AMGN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.65 cents.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock priced at $284.19, down -2.42% from the previous day...
Read more

