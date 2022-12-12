Search
Sana Meer
Investors finally get a glimpse of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) volume hitting the figure of 2.24 million.

Analyst Insights

On December 09, 2022, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) opened at $0.10, higher 5.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Price fluctuations for CPHI have ranged from $0.09 to $0.53 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -9.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.10% at the time writing. With a float of $23.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.02 million.

In an organization with 236 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -29.67, and the pretax margin is -35.26.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 54.76%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2011, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.07 million. That was better than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 221.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1240, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2278. However, in the short run, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1183. Second resistance stands at $0.1266. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1353. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1013, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0926. The third support level lies at $0.0843 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Key Stats

There are currently 51,643K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,640 K according to its annual income of -3,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,970 K and its income totaled -790 K.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is expecting 1.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) stock priced at $63.53, down -1.18% from the previous day...
Read more

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.23%

Sana Meer -
Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $10.52, down -1.99% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

HMY (Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited) dropped -1.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.55, plunging -1.71% from the...
Read more

