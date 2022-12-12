Investors finally get a glimpse of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) volume hitting the figure of 2.08 million.

December 09, 2022, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) trading session started at the price of $9.29, that was -2.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.35 and dropped to $9.0662 before settling in for the closing price of $9.28. A 52-week range for EC has been $8.59 – $18.47.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 14.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 889.00%. With a float of $221.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.06 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9150 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.05, operating margin of +21.99, and the pretax margin is +31.97.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ecopetrol S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Ecopetrol S.A. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.57) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +20.64 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 889.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 60.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

The latest stats from [Ecopetrol S.A., EC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.62 million was superior to 1.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Ecopetrol S.A.’s (EC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.45. The third major resistance level sits at $9.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.88. The third support level lies at $8.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Key Stats

There are 2,055,835K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.07 billion. As of now, sales total 119,446 M while income totals 20,344 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,688 M while its last quarter net income were 1,903 M.