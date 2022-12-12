Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors finally get a glimpse of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) volume hitting the figure of 24.6 million.

Markets

December 09, 2022, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) trading session started at the price of $1.97, that was 2.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.33 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. A 52-week range for NRBO has been $1.13 – $63.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.90%. With a float of $6.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5 employees.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$5.4) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) saw its 5-day average volume 7.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 293.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.0897, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.5495. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1867 in the near term. At $2.6033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2233. The third support level lies at $0.8067 if the price breaches the second support level.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

There are 6,503K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.29 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -15,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,110 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) kicked off at the price of $54.58: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) stock priced at $55.02, down -0.53% from the...
Read more

Kellogg Company (K) plunged -1.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $73.45, down -1.52% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

PPL Corporation (PPL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.68 million

Steve Mayer -
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.97, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.