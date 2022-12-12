Investors must take note of 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) performance last week, which was 0.71%.

On December 09, 2022, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) opened at $8.05, higher 4.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.65 and dropped to $8.0158 before settling in for the closing price of $8.13. Price fluctuations for ETNB have ranged from $2.00 to $15.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.70% at the time writing. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41 employees.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 8,971,469. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,172,741 shares at a rate of $7.65, taking the stock ownership to the 8,955,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director bought 2,816,900 for $3.55, making the entire transaction worth $9,999,995. This insider now owns 7,782,669 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.05) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 73.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.74 in the near term. At $9.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.74. The third support level lies at $7.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are currently 46,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 378.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -90,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -26,810 K.