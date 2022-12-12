Investors must take note of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) performance last week, which was -2.08%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $6.17, down -0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $6.09 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has traded in a range of $5.69-$6.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 11.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 916.90%. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.90 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5590 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 288,568. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,670 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 93,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $214,785. This insider now owns 351,369 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.54% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 140.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) saw its 5-day average volume 11.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 17.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 35.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.16 in the near term. At $6.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.04. The third support level lies at $6.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.96 billion has total of 3,889,537K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,696 M in contrast with the sum of 1,314 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,280 M and last quarter income was 247,000 K.