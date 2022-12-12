Search
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is expecting -11.20% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 09, 2022, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) opened at $4.655, lower -1.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.66 and dropped to $4.58 before settling in for the closing price of $4.64. Price fluctuations for ITUB have ranged from $3.46 to $5.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -4.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.20% at the time writing. With a float of $5.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.80 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 100600 employees.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.18 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Looking closely at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB), its last 5-days average volume was 42.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 46.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 23.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.05. However, in the short run, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.63. Second resistance stands at $4.69. The third major resistance level sits at $4.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.47.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

There are currently 9,800,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,259 M according to its annual income of 4,959 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,550 M and its income totaled 1,544 M.

