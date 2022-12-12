Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 13.38 million

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $0.0895, down -1.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0938 and dropped to $0.0852 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Over the past 52 weeks, KAL has traded in a range of $0.07-$14.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -362.70%. With a float of $83.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 438 employees.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Kalera Public Limited Company is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.53.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kalera Public Limited Company’s (KAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

Technical Analysis of Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL)

Looking closely at Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL), its last 5-days average volume was 23.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Kalera Public Limited Company’s (KAL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 340.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 258.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Kalera Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0928. Second resistance stands at $0.0976. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1014. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0842, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0804. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0756.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.20 million has total of 91,878K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,855 K in contrast with the sum of -370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,670 K and last quarter income was -1,080 K.