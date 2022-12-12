Last month’s performance of -30.93% for Arrival (ARVL) is certainly impressive

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $0.2662, down -6.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.267 and dropped to $0.2404 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has traded in a range of $0.26-$8.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -937.50%. With a float of $200.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $486.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2695 workers is very important to gauge.

Arrival (ARVL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Arrival is 65.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%.

Arrival (ARVL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -937.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arrival’s (ARVL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

The latest stats from [Arrival, ARVL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.33 million was superior to 7.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Arrival’s (ARVL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5602, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6538. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2652. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2794. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2918. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2386, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2262. The third support level lies at $0.2120 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 171.10 million has total of 638,278K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -5,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -310,330 K.