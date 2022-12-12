Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) to new highs

On December 09, 2022, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) opened at $69.00, lower -1.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.38 and dropped to $66.38 before settling in for the closing price of $67.94. Price fluctuations for FUTU have ranged from $21.23 to $70.52 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 141.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.50% at the time writing. With a float of $81.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.61 million.

The firm has a total of 2318 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.66, operating margin of +50.03, and the pretax margin is +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 7.83%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 5.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU], we can find that recorded value of 3.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.89.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 90.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.81. The third major resistance level sits at $73.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.24.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

There are currently 150,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 912,270 K according to its annual income of 360,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 247,850 K and its income totaled 96,140 K.