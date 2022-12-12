Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) to new highs

December 09, 2022, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) trading session started at the price of $4.73, that was -12.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.73 and dropped to $4.13 before settling in for the closing price of $4.74. A 52-week range for EGY has been $2.88 – $8.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 27.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 267.00%. With a float of $106.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 117 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 23,588. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 4,250 shares at a rate of $5.55, taking the stock ownership to the 24,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 37,337 for $5.34, making the entire transaction worth $199,380. This insider now owns 96,238 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Looking closely at VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 9.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.91. However, in the short run, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.53. Second resistance stands at $4.93. The third major resistance level sits at $5.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.33.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

There are 108,375K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 513.69 million. As of now, sales total 199,080 K while income totals 81,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 78,100 K while its last quarter net income were 6,870 K.