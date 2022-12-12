Search
Meta Platforms Inc. (META) last year’s performance of -64.86% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Company News

On December 09, 2022, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) opened at $115.30, higher 0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.54 and dropped to $113.87 before settling in for the closing price of $115.33. Price fluctuations for META have ranged from $88.09 to $352.71 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 33.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.40% at the time writing. With a float of $2.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.68 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 87314 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.79, operating margin of +39.65, and the pretax margin is +40.10.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 38,950. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 342 shares at a rate of $113.89, taking the stock ownership to the 26,845 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 342 for $109.38, making the entire transaction worth $37,408. This insider now owns 27,187 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.89) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +33.38 while generating a return on equity of 31.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Platforms Inc. (META). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.49, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Looking closely at Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), its last 5-days average volume was 33.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 35.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.50.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 29.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.34. However, in the short run, Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $117.67. Second resistance stands at $119.44. The third major resistance level sits at $121.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $110.33.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

There are currently 2,651,549K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 305.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 117,929 M according to its annual income of 39,370 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,714 M and its income totaled 4,395 M.

