MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,186 M

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $13.06, down -0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.20 and dropped to $13.04 before settling in for the closing price of $13.11. Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has traded in a range of $11.38-$16.84.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.40%. With a float of $292.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.62 million.

In an organization with 711 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.05% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.57. However, in the short run, MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.17. Second resistance stands at $13.26. The third major resistance level sits at $13.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.85.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.89 billion has total of 297,026K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,186 M in contrast with the sum of 634,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 292,800 K and last quarter income was 249,630 K.

