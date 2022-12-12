Missfresh Limited (MF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 85.02% last month.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $1.91, up 27.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.54 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Over the past 52 weeks, MF has traded in a range of $1.26-$165.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $6.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.85 million.

In an organization with 1925 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.80, operating margin of -55.55, and the pretax margin is -55.38.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -59.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Missfresh Limited’s (MF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.24 and is forecasted to reach -43.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 13.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 183.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.35. However, in the short run, Missfresh Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.62. Second resistance stands at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.60. The third support level lies at $1.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.41 million has total of 6,882K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,091 M in contrast with the sum of -604,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,405 M and last quarter income was -832,003 K.