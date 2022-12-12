Morgan Stanley (MS) volume exceeds 6.49 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

December 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) trading session started at the price of $88.68, that was 0.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.76 and dropped to $88.37 before settling in for the closing price of $88.69. A 52-week range for MS has been $72.05 – $109.73.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.20%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

In an organization with 82000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Morgan Stanley stocks. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 72,330. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,598 shares at a rate of $8.41, taking the stock ownership to the 8,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,982,425. This insider now owns 179,449 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $29.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $29.4) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.51% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Morgan Stanley (MS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1218.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.30. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.03. Second resistance stands at $90.59. The third major resistance level sits at $91.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $87.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are 1,690,109K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 149.90 billion. As of now, sales total 59,755 M while income totals 15,034 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,986 M while its last quarter net income were 2,632 M.