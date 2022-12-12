Niu Technologies (NIU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 581,320 K

On December 09, 2022, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) opened at $5.60, higher 5.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.99 and dropped to $5.27 before settling in for the closing price of $5.52. Price fluctuations for NIU have ranged from $2.57 to $20.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 59.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.00% at the time writing. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 702 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +5.50, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.92% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 65.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.11 in the near term. At $6.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.67.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

There are currently 76,840K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 424.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 581,320 K according to its annual income of 35,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,120 K and its income totaled 410 K.