No matter how cynical the overall market is China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) performance over the last week is recorded 76.06%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.61, soaring 51.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.479 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. Within the past 52 weeks, CJJD’s price has moved between $1.43 and $5.75.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 15.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 911 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.21, operating margin of -1.55, and the pretax margin is -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 33.11%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 57917.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 61.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 167.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.41 in the near term. At $5.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.15.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.50 million based on 5,337K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 164,390 K and income totals -3,190 K. The company made 35,699 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -138 K in sales during its previous quarter.