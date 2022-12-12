No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) performance over the last week is recorded 8.85%

December 09, 2022, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) trading session started at the price of $2.31, that was -11.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.44 and dropped to $2.08 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. A 52-week range for NUTX has been $0.50 – $52.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.20%. With a float of $321.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.46, operating margin of -47.98, and the pretax margin is -77.97.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nutex Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Nutex Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -72.73 while generating a return on equity of -36.94.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74

Technical Analysis of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Looking closely at Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) raw stochastic average was set at 41.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 190.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. However, in the short run, Nutex Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.33. Second resistance stands at $2.56. The third major resistance level sits at $2.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.61.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Key Stats

There are 649,770K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.53 billion. As of now, sales total 18,790 K while income totals -13,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 28,400 K while its last quarter net income were -422,520 K.