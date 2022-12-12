No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) performance over the last week is recorded -0.59%

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) stock priced at $6.77, up 0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.83 and dropped to $6.77 before settling in for the closing price of $6.77. SMFG’s price has ranged from $5.39 to $7.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.80%. With a float of $6.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.86 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 104139 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.89 million, its volume of 2.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s (SMFG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.82 in the near term. At $6.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.70.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.58 billion, the company has a total of 6,873,456K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,478 M while annual income is 4,542 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,482 M while its latest quarter income was 1,977 M.