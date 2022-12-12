Now that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s volume has hit 9.94 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On December 09, 2022, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) opened at $5.90,. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.02 and dropped to $5.82 before settling in for the closing price of $5.90. Price fluctuations for ARR have ranged from $4.38 to $10.29 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -2.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.40% at the time writing. With a float of $130.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.14 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

The latest stats from [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.03 million was superior to 3.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.11. The third major resistance level sits at $6.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.61.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are currently 132,140K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 779.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,790 K according to its annual income of 15,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,480 K and its income totaled -144,320 K.