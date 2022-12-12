Now that Bright Health Group Inc.’s volume has hit 0.89 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

December 09, 2022, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) trading session started at the price of $0.8457, that was -4.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8747 and dropped to $0.8148 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. A 52-week range for BHG has been $0.80 – $4.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -648.20%. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.72 million.

In an organization with 3203 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bright Health Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 291,175. In this transaction Director of this company bought 303,307 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 885,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 64,888 for $1.05, making the entire transaction worth $68,132. This insider now owns 294,888 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -648.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9977, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6198. However, in the short run, Bright Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8594. Second resistance stands at $0.8970. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9193. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7995, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7772. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7396.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

There are 629,699K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 541.77 million. As of now, sales total 4,029 M while income totals -1,185 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,632 M while its last quarter net income were -306,070 K.