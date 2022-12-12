Now that OceanPal Inc.’s volume has hit 0.55 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

December 09, 2022, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) trading session started at the price of $0.2083, that was -2.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.222 and dropped to $0.198 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. A 52-week range for OP has been $0.20 – $2.79.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.70%. With a float of $29.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.83 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.42, operating margin of +10.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward OceanPal Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of OceanPal Inc. is 2.11%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what OceanPal Inc. (OP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

The latest stats from [OceanPal Inc., OP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.44 million was inferior to 1.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, OceanPal Inc.’s (OP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2407, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4616. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2140. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2300. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2380. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1820. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1660.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Key Stats

There are 8,820K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.10 million. As of now, sales total 9,411 K while income totals -3,796 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,120 K while its last quarter net income were 1,100 K.