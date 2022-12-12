PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 12,765 M

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $32.69, down -0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.34 and dropped to $32.50 before settling in for the closing price of $32.82. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has traded in a range of $10.58-$49.00.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 11.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.20%. With a float of $126.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.47 million.

In an organization with 3418 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.51, operating margin of +2.61, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 5,555,729. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 117,500 shares at a rate of $47.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,937. This insider now owns 14,662 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.49) by $1.47. This company achieved a net margin of +0.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.06, a number that is poised to hit 5.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.79 million. That was better than the volume of 3.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 30.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.89. However, in the short run, PBF Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.09. Second resistance stands at $33.64. The third major resistance level sits at $33.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.41.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.58 billion has total of 122,520K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,253 M in contrast with the sum of 231,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,765 M and last quarter income was 1,056 M.