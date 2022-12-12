ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 10.37%

On December 09, 2022, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) opened at $1.37, higher 4.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Price fluctuations for PRQR have ranged from $0.53 to $8.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.20% at the time writing. With a float of $62.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 7.76%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0310, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8640. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6167 in the near term. At $1.7433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2433. The third support level lies at $1.1167 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

There are currently 71,291K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 101.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,600 K according to its annual income of -72,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 960 K and its income totaled -24,570 K.