Recent developments with ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.01 cents.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $22.73, down -0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.93 and dropped to $22.625 before settling in for the closing price of $22.85. Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has traded in a range of $16.36-$23.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 9.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 103010 workers is very important to gauge.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02 and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

The latest stats from [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.15 million was inferior to 9.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 75.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.06. The third major resistance level sits at $23.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.45. The third support level lies at $22.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 79.07 billion has total of 3,487,087K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,110 M in contrast with the sum of 3,365 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,647 M and last quarter income was 1,001 M.