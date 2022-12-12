Recent developments with Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.11 cents.

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) stock priced at $8.06, down -3.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.28 and dropped to $7.81 before settling in for the closing price of $8.11. WTTR’s price has ranged from $5.78 to $10.43 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 20.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.80%. With a float of $84.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3000 workers is very important to gauge.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Select Energy Services Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 63.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 24,060. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $8.02, taking the stock ownership to the 103,057 shares.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Select Energy Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)

The latest stats from [Select Energy Services Inc., WTTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Select Energy Services Inc.’s (WTTR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.44. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.50. The third support level lies at $7.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.01 billion, the company has a total of 114,323K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 764,620 K while annual income is -42,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 375,070 K while its latest quarter income was 21,320 K.