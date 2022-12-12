Search
Sana Meer
Recent developments with Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.43 cents.

Analyst Insights

On December 09, 2022, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) opened at $2.47, lower -10.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.5199 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. Price fluctuations for TOUR have ranged from $0.46 to $2.39 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -47.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.70% at the time writing. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1916 workers is very important to gauge.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2019, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

The latest stats from [Tuniu Corporation, TOUR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.6 million was superior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 196.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.73. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.73. The third support level lies at $1.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

There are currently 129,777K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 295.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 66,900 K according to its annual income of -19,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,950 K and its income totaled -3,100 K.

