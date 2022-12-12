Recent developments with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.75 cents.

December 09, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) trading session started at the price of $10.58, that was 0.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.71 and dropped to $10.575 before settling in for the closing price of $10.48. A 52-week range for VOD has been $10.47 – $19.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -0.90% over the past five years. With a float of $2.53 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.80 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 96941 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) saw its 5-day average volume 9.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.67 in the near term. At $10.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.49. The third support level lies at $10.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are 2,756,355K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.80 billion. As of now, sales total 52,987 M while income totals 2,427 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,594 M while its last quarter net income were 1,354 M.