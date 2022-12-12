RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) kicked off at the price of $0.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $0.2131, down -3.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.228 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, RDHL has traded in a range of $0.21-$3.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 285.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.50%. With a float of $34.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 201 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.39, operating margin of -94.61, and the pretax margin is -113.98.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is 10.71%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -113.98 while generating a return on equity of -860.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s (RDHL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)

Looking closely at RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s (RDHL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5089, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1068. However, in the short run, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2263. Second resistance stands at $0.2362. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2443. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2083, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2002. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1903.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.43 million has total of 52,684K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 85,760 K in contrast with the sum of -97,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,550 K and last quarter income was -35,700 K.