Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) 20 Days SMA touches 11.84%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

On December 09, 2022, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) opened at $0.90, lower -2.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.905 and dropped to $0.8507 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for RIGL have ranged from $0.64 to $3.52 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 48.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.40% at the time writing. With a float of $170.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 165 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.88, operating margin of -6.01, and the pretax margin is -11.60.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 77.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 688,400. In this transaction CEO, President of this company bought 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,391,776 shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -12.00 while generating a return on equity of -55.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.77 million, its volume of 8.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RIGL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8315, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6394. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9017 in the near term. At $0.9305, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9560. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8474, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8219. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7931.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Key Stats

There are currently 172,836K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 154.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 149,240 K according to its annual income of -17,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,410 K and its income totaled -19,040 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,878 M

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) stock priced at $42.85, down -2.56% from the previous...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) market cap hits 6.32 billion

Shaun Noe -
QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $95.35, down -3.52% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.45% last month.

Sana Meer -
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $26.10, plunging -5.16% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.