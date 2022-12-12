RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On December 09, 2022, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) opened at $2.90, lower -4.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.94 and dropped to $2.71 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. Price fluctuations for RLX have ranged from $0.90 to $4.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $564.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

In an organization with 1235 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 24.78 million. That was better than the volume of 11.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.78. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.88. Second resistance stands at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,553,316K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,337 M according to its annual income of 317,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 146,820 K and its income totaled 70,760 K.