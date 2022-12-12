Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On December 09, 2022, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) opened at $0.1522, higher 5.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.153 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for SYTA have ranged from $0.11 to $5.48 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -9.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.80% at the time writing. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27 workers is very important to gauge.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 2.33%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

The latest stats from [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 2.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 186.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1710, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7803. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1553. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1607. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1423, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1347. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1293.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are currently 15,121K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,550 K according to its annual income of -23,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,570 K and its income totaled -530 K.