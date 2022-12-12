Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is expecting -1.96% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 09, 2022, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) opened at $37.26, higher 1.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.09 and dropped to $37.15 before settling in for the closing price of $37.49. Price fluctuations for LUV have ranged from $30.20 to $50.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -4.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 129.50% at the time writing. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 64123 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.34, operating margin of -7.82, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 87,458. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $38.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director sold 2,300 for $45.70, making the entire transaction worth $105,098. This insider now owns 23,296 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Looking closely at Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), its last 5-days average volume was 6.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 70.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.47. However, in the short run, Southwest Airlines Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.35. Second resistance stands at $38.69. The third major resistance level sits at $39.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.47.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are currently 593,752K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,790 M according to its annual income of 977,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,220 M and its income totaled 277,000 K.