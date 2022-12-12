Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) kicked off at the price of $15.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 09, 2022, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) opened at $15.93, higher 2.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.35 and dropped to $15.775 before settling in for the closing price of $15.62. Price fluctuations for SPH have ranged from $13.83 to $17.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.50% at the time writing. With a float of $61.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3174 employees.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 63,238. In this transaction Vice President-Product Supply of this company sold 3,882 shares at a rate of $16.29, taking the stock ownership to the 47,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s SVP-Prod.Sup,Purch.&Log.s sold 12,500 for $16.03, making the entire transaction worth $200,375. This insider now owns 164,113 shares in total.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH)

Looking closely at Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s (SPH) raw stochastic average was set at 45.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.17. However, in the short run, Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.27. Second resistance stands at $16.60. The third major resistance level sits at $16.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.12.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) Key Stats

There are currently 63,486K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 991.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,501 M according to its annual income of 139,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 237,630 K and its income totaled -54,160 K.