Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 15,878 M

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) stock priced at $8.33, up 1.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.08 and dropped to $8.33 before settling in for the closing price of $8.32. TEVA’s price has ranged from $6.78 to $11.34 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -6.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 110.30%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34713 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.10, operating margin of +19.36, and the pretax margin is +4.15.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 1.88%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 558,696. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 55,500 shares at a rate of $10.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer sold 58,163 for $9.04, making the entire transaction worth $525,590. This insider now owns 2,974 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 4.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

The latest stats from [Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, TEVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.85 million was inferior to 10.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.37. The third major resistance level sits at $9.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.36 billion, the company has a total of 1,110,565K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,878 M while annual income is 417,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,595 M while its latest quarter income was 55,000 K.