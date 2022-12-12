The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) volume exceeds 13.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) stock priced at $0.0864, down -7.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0912 and dropped to $0.082 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. VGFC’s price has ranged from $0.06 to $0.99 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $92.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 271 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.55, operating margin of -452.44, and the pretax margin is -445.07.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of The Very Good Food Company Inc. is 27.48%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -445.07 while generating a return on equity of -160.90.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34

Technical Analysis of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) saw its 5-day average volume 35.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s (VGFC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 215.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.0996, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2365. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0897 in the near term. At $0.0951, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0989. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0805, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0713.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.17 million, the company has a total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,780 K while annual income is -43,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,350 K while its latest quarter income was -1,170 K.