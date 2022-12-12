Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is expecting -49.55% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $3.45, down -21.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.72 and dropped to $3.34 before settling in for the closing price of $4.27. Over the past 52 weeks, CURV has traded in a range of $3.67-$13.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 14.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -222.20%. With a float of $93.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2063 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.58, operating margin of +3.55, and the pretax margin is +1.24.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Torrid Holdings Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 20,368. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 2,775 shares at a rate of $7.34, taking the stock ownership to the 291,721 shares.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.30% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (CURV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Looking closely at Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (CURV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.45. However, in the short run, Torrid Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.60. Second resistance stands at $3.85. The third major resistance level sits at $3.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.84.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 442.50 million has total of 103,620K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,279 M in contrast with the sum of -29,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 340,880 K and last quarter income was 22,710 K.